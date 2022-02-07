Booker T Believes Undertaker Will Have One More Match

Booker T doesn’t think we’ll see Undertaker return for WrestleMania 38, but he does think the Dead Man will be back for one more match at some point. On the latest Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker talked about speculation as to if Undertaker will make his return from retirement for a match at this year’s PPV and predicted that he will return for a future WrestleMania.

You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On speculation that Undertaker will return for WrestleMania: “People are still wondering if ‘Taker is going to come back for one more. But I don’t think we are going to see ‘Taker back for this WrestleMania. But I did say, we will see The Undertaker back inside the squared circle before it’s all said and done. At WrestleMania, one more time, that’s my prediction, and normally I am right.”

On WWE keeping Tamina on the roster: “You have some talent in your company, they’re like soldiers. All of your soldiers, they’re never going to be generals, so to speak, for the perspective of where they wear the stripes. But the generals know, that soldier right there, I can put in a position of leadership, and she’s going to be able to lead by example, by what she goes out in the ring and does. You might think, she doesn’t get the greatest crowd reaction. But when you watch her in the ring, I ask you the question, is she believable?”