Booker T Says Finn Balor Is Doing The Best Work Of His Career Right Now, Praises Carmelo Hayes Match

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his high praise for Finn Balor, the recent NXT Title match between Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Finn Balor: “Finn Balor is doing some of his best work right now. And I tell you, that match with Carmelo Hayes [on Raw] was a breaking out moment for me with Finn Balor. I mean, not that I haven’t bought on what he’s been doing as of late. But when he went out and went to kicking Carmelo’s ass like it was a real fight, I was like, ‘Oh man, I like this Finn Balor here. This dude right here, this is the guy.’ And the thing is, we know Finn Balor can fly. We know he could do all of the moves. He can do the flips. He can do all the dives and all of that, but this guy right here that we’re seeing is the Finn Balor that’s going to work at the main-event level, perhaps from this point of his career on.”

On Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin: “I’m gonna tell you man, that boy Carmelo Hayes was taking a beating in that match, man. I tell you Baron Corbin, he stepped up, he went out there and made that young man shine, he really did. Put Carmelo in a position to rise up. And I always say, when you work with a guy like a Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins. When you’re a young guy, man that’s like on the job training right there. That’s knowledge that you cannot learn in any wrestling school or anything like that. So for that young man Carmelo Hayes, to be in the ring with Baron Corbin — that lone wolf persona seems to be coming back. I loved it, man. I loved sitting at ringside watching those kind of matches, man. Because those guys went out there and left everything in the middle of that ring. And it was beautiful.”

