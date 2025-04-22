Booker T Is Happy To See That Joe Hendry Got a WrestleMania Moment

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Joe Hendry’s WrestleMania moment, John Cena, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Joe Hendry’s WrestleMania moment: “People can say what they want to say about Joe Hendry’s match with Randy Orton, which wasn’t one of those 30-minute matches or anything like that. But I tell you what, it was a damn hell of a moment. It was a damn hell of a moment for Joe Hendry. As well as — I don’t want to talk about Joe Hendry’s bank account or anything like that. But I’m gonna tell you right now that the payday is definitely going to be worth anything people are thinking about talking about out there, right there in the stratosphere of professional wrestling. Just because I’m gonna tell you right now, same thing with me, WrestleMania 19. People always talk about that moment, but I remember the check more than the moment. I think about my house, I think about my mortgage and all that stuff, and that facilitated all that. One match facilitated all that.

“So I’m so happy for Joe Hendry, because his moment, man, was when that music played. When he walked out on that stage and moved, made that turn, and the Joe Hendry smile. Made that walk, performed on that stage. It was a hell of a moment, and I see many — just because of people were waiting and anticipating who was it going to be. And when they played the music, the pop that was heard around the stadium told me that Joe Hendry would be back at WrestleMania again. And that’s what that was all about, more than anything.”

On people thinking John Cena is taking away from the young guys: “I don’t look at it that way, man, I just don’t look at it that way at all. I think what Cena brings to the table, if you are one of the young guys on the roster, and you happen to be on the same card with John Cena, you happen to get to network with John Cena that night. He actually pulls you aside and says, ‘Hey kid, I’ve been watching you.’ Man, you guys just don’t understand how it feels to be in that position. Because I’ve been in that position, and I never once looked at it like it was someone like John Cena taking my shine away, or anything like that.

“I never looked at it that way one freaking time. I always looked up to those guys and said, ‘Man, I wish I was in that same position one day. And I’m gonna be willing to work for it, and then hopefully that advice he gave me propelled me to that position.’ So please stop looking at it like someone — like, John Cena is here to enhance what these young kids are doing, and hopefully he can pass the torch and pass the torch properly at the end of the day.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.