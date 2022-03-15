wrestling / News
Booker T Didn’t Disagree With How Kofi Kingston Was Booked To Lose WWE Title To Brock Lesnar
On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the fan criticism of Brock Lesnar ending the WWE title reigns of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Bobby Lashley, and explained why he didn’t disagree with the way Lesnar’s win over Kingston was booked. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):
Booker T on Brock Lesnar ending the WWE title reigns of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Bobby Lashley: “I mean, I am not going to look at it as a black issue as far as Brock Lesnar beating the guy. Because he was the champion he just so happened to be black. There again, I say Brock Lesnar has beaten all the white champions too. So let’s take that and put it to the side a second.”
On why he didn’t disagree with the way Lesnar’s win against Kingston was booked: “Let’s book the match with Kofi and Brock Lesnar. How do you see that playing out? Let’s just say, for instance, Francis Ngannou and Dustin Poirier, that’s what we’ve got here pretty much. How do you see that fight playing out? So I don’t see a controversy there, I am trying to see it from a realistic perspective. The way Big E lost it, I didn’t see any harm in the way Big E lost it. I am not against the booking of the way it was booked with Kofi Kingston. Because I am not one of these guys, ‘well it’s like a movie, it’s like a superhero.’ I am not thinking that way, I am thinking from a realistic perspective. And if I look at it from a realistic perspective, what would have happened? Could we have done it differently? Yes, we could have, but it would have been close.”
