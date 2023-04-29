– During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained why he didn’t want to join the New World Order (nWo) and turned down membership in WCW in the 1990s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on not wanting to join the nWo: “I don’t think I would have ever been a world champion [had I joined the nWo]. I wouldn’t have achieved that status if I was part of that group. I thought being a solo act was my route to get to the next level, going out and performing at the highest level and being more focused than anything.”

On how you could lose your focus as part of the nWo: “One of the things about that nWo crew … you could lose your focus real quick. Those guys were throwing some hella parties, man. They were partying big time. Sometimes, once you get into that whirlwind, you can’t get out until it stops. For a lot of those guys, it was destructive. It really was, to be a part of that group.”

On his brief time in the WWE version of the nWo: “That wasn’t really NWO. That was something totally different. I’m talking about when these guys were taking over the business and running roughshod. I literally could have been part of all that mayhem, but I chose to go my route.”