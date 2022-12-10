Booker T Questions If Wheeler Yuta Has a ‘Championship Name’

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Wheeler Yuta and why his ring name might hold him back in the future from becoming a main event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on if Yuta has a championship name: “I’m thinking about guys from an overall perspective, and the one thing I’m thinking about [is] ‘champion.’ I’m thinking about this kid who’s like, ‘I’ve got to be champion.’ And the first thing I think about is, does Wheeler Yuta sound like a championship name? You know, that’s the first thing that jumps out to me. ‘The AEW Champion, Wheeler Yuta!’ He’s putting himself behind the 8-ball immediately.”

On why it reminds him of Elix Skipper: “There’s a guy back in the day … A guy that had an abundance of talent back in the TNA days, and he went by the name of Elix Skipper, and I said, ‘Man, that’s just not a championship name. If the brother just changed his name, he might be looked at a little bit differently.”

Wheeler Yuta is scheduled for action at tonight’s ROH Final Battle event. He will challenge Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.