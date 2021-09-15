Booker T Recalls Telling Big E. After WrestleMania 35 That He’d Get a WWE Title Run

Booker T is happy to see Big E. get his run with the WWE Championship following his win on this week’s Raw, and recalled telling E. that his time would come a couple of years ago. Booker discussed the New Day member’s big moment on his latest Hall of Fame podcast and said that he made sure to tell E. after Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 that he would get his run eventually.

Recalling the moment, Booker noted (per Wrestling Inc), “Over the last week, he and I actually discussed a few things. One of the things we discussed was that night after Kofi Kingston won the title. I found Big E in a spot where it seemed like he was thinking about something, and I just pulled him aside and said, ‘Hey man, don’t worry about nothing, man. Your time will come. You’re going to have your run [with the title], trust me.’” I don’t know if he fully believed it. I said, ‘Trust me, you’re going to have your run.’”

He continued, “Now, we’re here, and hopefully he’ll make the best of it. He didn’t remember it ’til I said something about it, and he goes, ‘I remember you came up to me and said you’re going to have your run.’”

E. cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to capture the title to close out Monday’s show.