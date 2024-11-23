On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the return of Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown to start a feud with WWE United States Champion LA Knight and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Shinsuke Nakamura returning to feud with LA Knight: “I like that matchup [with LA Knight] as well. Because LA Knight needs something to spark his flame again. It seems like he’s gone dim just a little bit. Seems like that star has dimmed just a little bit. So, I think Shinsuke Nakamura will definitely be the right person. I love Shinsuke. I love everything about him. He’s that silent killer. He’s that assassin. He’s that ninja. So yeah, I like that.”

On Reality of Wrestling being named a WWE ID school: “You know, preparation is the only look you’re ever going to have in this world and this life that we’re living in. I’ve been preparing for this WWE ID program for almost 20 years now, 19 years. We’re a year away from 20 years with Reality of Wrestling. And we’ve been thinking about the training methods. We’ve been thinking about where these young guys are going to go to actually get to that next level. I was thinking about — in 2005, I was thinking about doing online classes. I just didn’t have the capabilities back in 2005.”

