Booker T Weighs in on WWE Smackdown Going Three Hours

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE SmackDown going to three hours and more. Triple H recently stated that WWE plans to go back to two hours sometime in 2025. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on WWE SmackDown going to three hours: “I think the three-hour show works from a talent perspective. Because we as the boys, we want to get on the show. So that extra hour — I mean if you guys don’t like it, that’s one thing. But I’m thinking about the check. I’m thinking getting paid, I’m thinking about, air time is worth its weight in gold.

“So yeah, from the boys’ perspective I totally see it. If it could be written out properly. I don’t see a problem with having a three-hour show. I think the fans will tune in. They’ve been doing it for quite some time. I think fans finally got used to the three-hour show. So yeah, I’m all in. I like it.”

On working with referee Nick Patrick: “I could just count on him. Sometimes it takes three to tango really, really well. Especially in big matches, especially if it’s going to be a ref bump, something like that. So yeah, mah, Nick always the guy, Johnny on the spot, man, always on time. I could always trust him to do certain things that I need in a match. Yeah.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.