Botched!: Brock Lesnar’s Belt-Raising Error, Booker T’s Verbal Flub, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It’s been a busy start to 2018. To be honest, most of the mistakes I saw this week were minor in nature, but still fun enough to mention here. Only one person got dropped on their head that I saw, but I wasn’t up at 4 AM on an off-day so who knows for sure. Here’s some silly stuff to open your weekend!

1. Who’s Defending the Universal Championship?: Booker T gets confused sometimes. We all do at some point during these three-hour Raw episodes, I think. The issue is that sometimes he has to remember who is Universal Champion and who is wrestling who at the Royal Rumble.

Another thing I found funny during this segment was the graphic for the match making it look like the title on the line is the KFC Universal Championship. Those three men have undoubtedly consumed a ton of chicken in their lifetimes so I have no idea who the favorite would be there. Sure, Kane is older, but look at Brock & Braun. Those men eat.

2. Who’s Wrestling Braun Strowman?: In fairness to JoJo, they were playing Heath Slater’s music. Then again, I don’t think Rhyno’s used his own music since teaming with Heath.

3. Title Raising Difficulties For Brock: A minor mistake for Brock this week, as he had the Universal Championship flipped upside down when he raised it to the sky. Some guys do that without worrying too much, but Brock realized his error rather quickly.

He’s been champion for nearly 300 days now, so there’s no excuse to not know proper belt etiquette at this point.

4. Who’s Show Is It?: Sami Zayn meant to say it was the Sami & Kevin Show, but he apparently had flashbacks to the time he was Seven in WCW.

I imagine if I was talking to Renee Young I would probably forget my name too.

5. Cody Always Hurts The Ones He Loves: I’m not exactly up to date on New Japan Pro Wrestling happenings, so I missed the whole thing where Cody Rhodes, Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega have a love triangle going on.

Which is fine, don’t get me wrong. I’m a liberal so I’m not going to judge. However, I will point out that minutes before this declaration, Cody did a Cross Rhodes to Kota from the apron to floor that didn’t look like Kota was too well protected.

Is this how you treat the ones you love, Cody? Then again, this seems like a pretty common thing in wrestling since I constantly see indy guys & girls begging promotions to book them to wrestle their significant other.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!