Bozilla To Appear For Pro Wrestling EVE Next Month

European star Bozilla is set to appear at Pro Wrestling EVE’s show next month. EVE announced on Wednesday that the star, who has worked for Marigold and battled Megan Bayne at Joey Janela’s Spring Break, is set to compete at the promotion’s June 6th show, which is titled EVE 135: Hit Me Baby One More Time.

No word as of yet on who her opponent will be. Already announced for the show are:

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Syuri vs. Alex Windsor

* EVE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Emersyn Jayne & Rhio vs. Amira Blair & Zoe Lucas

* EVE International Championship Match: Anita Vaughan vs. Lucia Lee

* Bozilla vs. TBA