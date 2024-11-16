Brackets Revealed For WWE Women’s US Title Tournament

WWE has announced the brackets for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion. The brackets were revealed by Triple H ahead of Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, and you can see them below.

The finals of the tournament will be held at the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, with the first round triple-threat matches as follows:

* Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab

* Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport

* Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez

The first of those matches takes place on tonight’s Smackdown.