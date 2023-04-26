wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Confirms Injury Following Reports He Suffered a Concussion

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Tribute to the Troops Braun Strowman Image Credit; WWE

Braun Strowman has confirmed that he’s out of action right now after it was reported that he has suffered a concussion. PWInsider reported on Tuesday that Strowman was on the shelf after he suffered a concussion on last week’s episode of Smackdown.

Strowman took to Twitter following the report and confirmed he was hurt. He wrote:

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out. I am doing much better. Hate missing work. Sorry to everyone over the weekend that was looking forward to me performing. We are taking every proper step to make sure I recover to 100%

#NothingCanStopTheMonster
Much Love”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Strowman for a quick and full recovery.

