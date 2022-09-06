Braun Strowman Returns to WWE on Raw, Lays Waste to Tag Team Division

– The Monster Among Men is back in WWE. Braun Strowman officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw and made a major statement. Braun came out during a Fatal 4-Way match to determine new contenders for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

After his surprise appearance, Strowman laid waste to Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and the other competitors in the tag team match. He also started taking out security guards. After annihilating everything in sight, Braun opted to leave. But the message is simple, Braun Strowman is back in WWE, and the entire roster has been put on notice.

There’s no word yet on what this does to the No. 1 contender for the tag team titles since Braun interrupted and broke up the Fatal 4-Way. Previously, WWE released Strowman from the company in early June 2021.