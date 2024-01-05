Braun Strowman Recalls Being Scouted By Mark Henry, Best Advice He Got From Henry

Braun Strowman was brought onto WWE’s radar by Mark Henry, and Strowman recently recalled Henry’s support of him. The WWE star spoke with the Ranveer Show for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Mark Henry scouting him for WWE at the Arnold Classic: “He saw something in me. I was imagining I was Hulk Hogan when I was a kid ripping my shirt off again, throwing it into the crowd, having 20,000 people go crazy at the Arnold Classic. Mark Henry saw something and called Vince McMahon and said, ‘You need to look at this kid’… He put his name on the line, bought my plane ticket, flew me down to Florida. Mark Henry personally picked me up from the airport, took me all around, showed me a good time, was there for my tryout and I owe so much to that man.”

On the best lesson Henry taught him: “‘God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Shut up, listen.’ That’s my advice that I pass on now to the younger athletes that ask me.”