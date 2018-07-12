Bret Hart Doesn’t See Himself as a ‘Wrestling Tragedy’

– Bret Hart spoke with the Associated Press promoting the new wrestling documentary 350 Days, which has a one-night run tonight via Fathom Events. Highlights are below:

On his legacy in the business: “I don’t look at myself as a wrestling tragedy. I saved my money. I’m not broken down. I’ve got my share of injuries and hardships in wrestling. But I’m no wrestling tragedy. I don’t feel like I present myself like that. Unfortunately, there are a lot of wrestling tragedies and that does come across in the film. It’s a very tough life. It’s not a life for everybody.”

On the rigors of the industry and the difference in today’s business: “If I could have worked half as many days, I would have been a hundred times happier. That was the sacrifice that we all made and we all suffered through. I’m not sure there was anything we could have changed about that. If today’s wrestlers can have the money, they can get on a lighter schedule, I’m all for it. It’s important for the (WWE) to look after their talent a little better than they used to.”

On living life being out of the spotlight: “For the most part, a lot of wrestlers from that generation look back on their careers and probably a lot of them don’t have much money. Or they never made a lot of money and don’t have much left. They have their dignity. I’m loving life just being Bret Hart. The Hitman part is kind of fading a bit.”