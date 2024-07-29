Bret Hart Says He Didn’t Want To Do Steel Cage Match At WWE SummerSlam 1994

Bret Hart recently sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he talked about a variety of subjects.

In the conversation, he reflected on his WWE SummerSlam 1994 match against Owen Hart, noting that he had preferred a ladder match over a steel cage match. Here are the highlights:

On his idea: “We never wanted to have a cage match. The truth was, I would have liked to have had a ladder match against Owen. We couldn’t do that because Shawn Michaels had used the idea at WrestleMania [against Scott Hall].”

On why he didn’t want to wrestle in a cage: “I didn’t want to have that kind of match with Owen. We were two brothers feuding, but we didn’t want to across like we’d kill each other to win. We didn’t go the blood route, but nearly every great cage match has blood. The way I described it in my book is a cage match without blood is a chocolate sundae without the chocolate sauce, but Owen and I never wanted the image of us bleeding on each other, so we went without blood. We told the wrestlers’ story. We wanted to tell the suspense of getting in and out of the cage, and we were proud of the match. I thought it was a beautiful story.”