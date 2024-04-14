Bret Hart Set For Q&A For PCW In Australia

Bret Hart is part of a Q&A for Professional Championship Wrestling in Australia. PCW has announced that the Bret Hart Downunder Encore will take place on Friday at the South Eastern Entertainment Centre in Victoria the night before the company’s Royal Rumble. You can see the full details below:

WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart live in person this Friday at SEEC!

The night before 30 Wrestlers compete in an epic PCW Royal Rumble, step into the ring of nostalgia and insight with the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart at our exclusive Q&A Immersive Seminar hosted at the home of PCW, the South Eastern Entertainment Centre!

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we dive deep into the unparalleled career of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. From his electrifying matches to his behind-the-scenes stories, Bret Hart will share unparalleled insights into his life both in and out of the squared circle.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the world of wrestling, this event promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and education.

Get ready to witness history come to life as Bret Hart takes center stage, answering your burning questions and regaling us with tales from his illustrious career. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this immersive experience that will leave you feeling like a champion.

Grab your tickets now and secure your spot for an evening of wrestling greatness!

BRET HART ENCORE Q&A EVENT

Friday 19 April

South Eastern Entertainment Centre

Doors Open 6.30pm, Event Begins 7pm