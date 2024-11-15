Brett Lauderdale Gives Credit to Josh Barnett For GCW and WWE Crossovers

WWE stars recently appeared at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport events and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale gives all the credit to Barnett for that. In an interview with Fightful, Lauderdale said that it was Barnett’s relationships with Triple H and Nick Khan that enabled that to happen.

He said: “So the first time it was surprising to me because Josh is such an interesting guy. I remember when Josh told me that he was friends with Nick Khan the first time and I was like, ‘Oh, he probably met him some at some time.’ Like, you know how we all say we’re friends with somebody because we had a good conversation with somebody once or a couple of times and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ But I didn’t realize he meant like, no, he’s like friends with Nick Khan, like he’s actually like, they talk to each other, they hang out. I didn’t realize that. That’s legit. Josh has a relationship with Nick Khan and Triple H and others where he actually can directly go right to the top and say, ‘Hey, do you think we could use one of these people or is there anybody who you guys would be willing to let us use or want us to use for the upcoming Bloodsport?’ I mean, there’s a little more to it. Once they say yes or offer a name. there’s some processes that have to be completed, but there is no send an email into the void and hope somebody sees it and replies to you. He can go right to the top and get an answer.“