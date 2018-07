According to TMZ, Brian Christopher was arrested for DUI and evading cops in Tennessee earlier this month. Back on July 7th, spotted the 46-year-old pro wrestler speeding and swerving around 1 AM. They attempted to pull him over, but Lawler failed to stop until he arrived home. Once there, police say he reeked of booze and had an open 12 ounce can in his center console. He was arrested on the spot.