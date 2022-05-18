wrestling / News

Brian Johnson vs. Rhett Titus Added To TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS has announced a match between Brian Johnson and Rhett Titus for their upcoming event Modern Age Grappling. The event happens at the Underground Fite Factory in Hampton, GA on May 22. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara
* Baron Black vs. Adam Priest
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Invictus Khash
* Rhett Titus vs. Brian Johnson

