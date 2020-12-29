wrestling / News

WWE News: Brian Myers Calls Out WWE Over Brodie Lee Tribute, Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali Clip

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Myers Impact Wrestling

– Brian Myers thinks WWE could have done more to pay tribute to Brodie Lee on Raw. As noted earlier, WWE aired a graphic honoring Lee following his passing this weekend. Myers took to Twitter to argue that Lee should have received a 10 bell salute or video package, as you can see below:

“No 10 bell salute?
No video package?
This man was beloved by his peers & we’re all grieving hard.
This isn’t right.”

– WWE posted a clip from Ricochet’s match with Mustafa Ali. Ali picked up the win and tried top get Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION, but Ricochet declined the offer.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Myers, Brodie Lee, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading