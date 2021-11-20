wrestling / News

Brian Myers Pulled From Impact Turning Point Match, Not Medically Cleared

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Myers Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers won’t be facing Rich Swann at Impact Turning Point after all, as he’s not medically cleared. Impact has announced that Myers, who was set to face Swann at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event, will not be able to compete as you can see below.

Swann will still be in action at the show, with an opponent yet to be announced.

