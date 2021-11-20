wrestling / News
Brian Myers Pulled From Impact Turning Point Match, Not Medically Cleared
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
Brian Myers won’t be facing Rich Swann at Impact Turning Point after all, as he’s not medically cleared. Impact has announced that Myers, who was set to face Swann at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event, will not be able to compete as you can see below.
Swann will still be in action at the show, with an opponent yet to be announced.
Brian Myers, scheduled to appear at Saturday’s TURNING POINT live event in Las Vegas, was not medically cleared for his match vs Rich Swann.
Former IMPACT World Champion Swann remains on the live IMPACT Plus and YouTube Ultimate Insiders event, vs an opponent TBA.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 20, 2021
