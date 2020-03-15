Brian Pillman Jr. Announces Withdrawal From FSW MECCA VI Due to Experiencing ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’

– Brian Pillman Jr. issued an announcement on his Twitter account earlier today, stating that he will be unable to make his scheduled match today against Willie Mack at Future Stars of Wrestling MECCA VI as he is exhibiting “flu-like symptoms.” As a result, Pillman is remaining home in the best interest of his colleagues and fans. You can read his full statement and tweet below.

Brian Pillman wrote, “I regret to inform my fans that I will be unable to make this show today. After coming home from a long week of vacation and wrestling I am exhibiting some flu-like symptoms. It is in my best interest and the interest of my peers and fans to remain home. Please tune in on @FiteTV.”

Pillman later added in a follow-up tweet that he doesn’t believe he has the coronavirus, but he’s opting to isolate himself because he believes he has a flu or cold after his traveling over the course of the last week. He stated, “I do not think I have COVID-19 but I have been on the road since March 7th and finally got home last night. Been through various countries and airports, and my immune system is just worn down. Flu or cold, I just hope everyone respects my decision to isolate myself at this time.”

The FSW MECCA VI event will still move forward as planned. It will stream on FITE TV at 8:00 pm EST. As noted, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy will not be appearing at the event as planned due to travel issues.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Brian Pillman Jr. and hope he gets well soon.

I regret to inform my fans that I will be unable to make this show today. After coming home from a long week of vacation and wrestling I am exhibiting some flu-like symptoms. It is in my best interest and the interest of my peers and fans to remain home. Please tune in on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/oTHhLR7coF — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 15, 2020

This was a very tough decision to make. In all honesty I need the money but I couldn't bring myself to get on a plane with a sore throat, runny nose, and a headache. Roommates having recently been diagnosed with Flu B, it is my responsibility to reduce the spread of it. — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 15, 2020

I do not think I have COVID-19 but I have been on the road since March 7th and finally got home last night. Been through various countries and airports, and my immune system is just worn down. Flu or cold, I just hope everyone respects my decision to isolate myself at this time. — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 15, 2020