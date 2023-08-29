– According to a new report from PWInsider, former AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. has signed with WWE and started working in NXT this week. Pillman had recently finished his independent appearances earlier this month, losing to Kerry Morton at The Gathering IV. After the match, Morton praised Pillman and noted he was moving into “bigger ballfields.”

Pillman also reportedly took part in a tryout last month in Orlando, Florida. PWInsider’s report notes that there is “no rush” to have Pillman Jr. debut on WWE TV at the moment. The initial plan is to have him go through the Performance Center system and allow him to get his feet under him.

Brian Pillman Jr. reportedly exited AEW after his contract expired in July.