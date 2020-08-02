Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Their Baby Boy

– It’s a boy. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their bouncing baby boy, who for now is being called Baby Danielson (Daniel Bryan’s real last name). He was born yesterday (August 1). You can check out a photo Brie shared with their new baby on Twitter below.

Additionally, Brie wrote on her Instagram account, “”It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!””

This is Bella and Bryan’s second child. Their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, was born in 2017. Brie’s sister, Nikki Bella, is also expecting her first child soon with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, and their families.