Brinley Reece Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
May 23, 2025
Brinley Reece has undergone shoulder surgery, as she noted in a new social media post. The WWE NXT roster member posted to her Instagram account to note that she underwent the surgery, captioning it, “road to recovery.”
Reece last competed at an NXT house show on March 22nd. No word on when she may return to the ring.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Reece on a quick and full recovery.
