Britt Baker Out Of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Four-Way Match Booked

Britt Baker is missing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to illness and a four-way match has been booked in place of her bout. Tony Khan announced on TikTok (per Denise Salcedo) that Baker is ill and will not be at tonight’s show.

Baker was set to face Willow Nightingale and instead, Nightingale will face Saraya, Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose. The winner will face Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at WrestleDream on Saturday.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura

* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match at AEW WrestleDream: Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* Hologram vs. Komander

* Darby Allin and Brody King go face-to-face

* HOOK demands answers

* Jay White to appear live