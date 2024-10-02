Britt Baker Reflects On Coming Back From Injury, Wants To See AEW Women’s Division Grow

Britt Baker recently reflected on her coming back from injury and what she learned about AEW’s women’s division during her time off. Baker made her return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door after 10 months away due to injury, and she spoke with Fightful about her time away and more. You can see highlights below:

On ‘battling back’ from her injuries and seizeure: “I don’t really view it as battling because I think of battling as fighting against something, and I was just fighting to do something. I love wrestling and no matter how bad it hurts, how frustrated you are, how down you are for the day, at the end of the day, I love pro wrestling. I’m not battling against it, I’m doing everything I can to keep doing it.”

On how this injury period was different from her first one: “Thinking back to the first major injury with the broken leg and broken nose, that was such a growing period for me, both on and off camera. I really learned a lot about pro wrestling and character work and promo work, and how it is sometimes more important than the matches. If people don’t care about the story or the match itself, they’re not going to watch it or care. Your biggest fear as a wrestler is when people don’t care about what you’re doing. They don’t care when you come out. They don’t boo, they don’t cheer, it’s just ‘Here is so and so.’ That is every wrestlers worst nightmare, for sure.”

“When I was gone for almost a year, it was different this time around. It was injuries that really piled up. It was the TIA and Dr. Britt Baker had been such a mainstay of the AEW women’s division for so long, at some point, you have to ride the wave. You’re up and then you’re down. It was time to be down. It was time to go away and time to build the division around someone else and new stars, and build new stars. You can have all the wrestling star power in the world, but if you don’t have dancing partners to dance with, then who cares? At the end of the day, you need a wrestling roster and team that people are going to want to watch. There is no one in pro wrestling that is bigger than the company they work for right now. I could be the biggest star in the world, no one is going to tune in just to watch me. They might tune in to watch one of my matches, they might tune in to watch something they are excited about, but you need other people to help with that and can’t do it on your own. The AEW women’s division has grown exponentially and has been fantastic in the last year and two years. Whether I’m there or not, physically, I’m still part of it and part of the growth and birth of that. Every time there is a huge milestone for the women’s division, it makes my heart happy. I’m so happy and so excited. That’s my baby, the AEW women’s division. I want it to grow and succeed for many years to come.”