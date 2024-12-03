Britt Baker Reveals How She Got Cast In Cobra Kai

Britt Baker has a role in the latest run of Cobra Kai, and she recently discussed how she got cast in the show. Baker plays a coach in the Tiger Strike Dojo in season six, part two of the Netflix series, and she noted in an interview with US Magazine how she ended up cast after meeting writer Hayden Schlossberg.

“I met one of the writers, Hayden, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m Britt,’” Baker said. “He recognized me from social media. I kind of joked, but not joking, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m a huge fan and would love to be involved.'”

She continued, “Eventually he called me and said, ‘You really have the Cobra Kai never say die attitude. If you’re interested, we have a role for you in mind and this is what it is.’”

Baker added of her episode, “I have to be honest, I haven’t even watched it yet. I want to wait for all of it to come out so I can watch it all!”

The final part of season six, which will conclude the series, arrives on Netflix on February 13th, 2025.