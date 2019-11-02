Brock Lesnar Confirmed For RAW, Titles To Switch Brands

During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Brock Lesnar ‘quit’ the Smackdown brand and announced that he was headed to RAW in order to ‘hunt’ Rey Mysterio. The news of Lesnar going to RAW has been confirmed by the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which will host Monday’s episode.

Meanwhile, F4WOnline is reporting that the titles will indeed switch brands, with Lesnar now on RAW and new Universal champion Bray Wyatt still a part of Smackdown.