Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Care About Wrestling Mount Rushmore or WWE Hall of Fame

– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar says he didn’t care about the WWE Hall of Famer or being picked by various wrestlers for their Mount Rushmores. Below are some highlight (via per Wrestling Inc):

Brock Lesnar on being on people’s wrestling Mount Rushmore and not charing about the Hall of Fame: “I don’t care or give a sh-t. I’m serious. Like I don’t give a f-ck if I’m in the Hall of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did. I don’t care. I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know, I’m a good person, a good dad, and all that stuff. That’s important to me. A Mount Rushmore of wrestling? Yeah, there’s a lot of guys. This is a business about making money okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making money. The world turns, the NFL, everything, you know is about just turning dollar bills, yo.”

On Elimination Chamber: “I feel fortunate that I’m still able to be on top and do that. To be a part of a company that Vince McMahon, you know, helped skyrocket and now, you know, be a part of this Pay-Per-View. We’re going to Saudi Arabia, going to Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Elimination Chamber, and being a part of that. Which is a first time for me, you know, entering the Elimination Chamber.”

Brock Lesnar will be in action in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia. He will be competing against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Riddle.