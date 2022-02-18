Brock Lesnar On Performing In Front Of WWE Crowd At This Stage Of His Career: ‘I Still Get Butterflies’

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and among the topics he discussed was his reaction to still performing in front of a live crowd and the differences between WWE and UFC. Here’s what Lesnar had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Brock Lesnar on performing in front of a live crowd in WWE at this stage of his career: “I still get butterflies. You know, I still enjoy it. I enjoy the sh*t out of it.”

On the differences between being inside a WWE ring and the octagon in UFC: “It’s a different game, you know, entering the octagon. And I’m telling you, you’ve got to be – like, you’ve got to be half batsh*t crazy. Like when you go through that door – like, I built or ordered an octagon so I could, didn’t have to first – like, jitters of getting in an octagon. I’m like, ‘Dana, I want an octagon’ and like, ah boom, shipped an octagon. So I can fight in it and practice in it, you know? But then you’re in front of 20,000 people and they shut the door and it’s like, ‘Ahhh’.”