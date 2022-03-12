wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns To Collide On Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has scheduled a “collision” between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the two will come face to face on next Friday’s show after Lesnar chased Paul Heyman through the building seeking revenge for Roman Reigns bloodying him at Madison Square Garden last weekend.
The segment is the only one announced thus far for next week.
