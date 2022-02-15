Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and one of the topics he discussed was Steve Austin walking out of WWE in 2002. Austin “took his ball and went home” after being scheduled to lose to Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match on the June 10, 2002 edition of Raw.

When asked out his reaction to Austin walking out, Lesnar noted that he thought it was “probably the right decision” for Austin at the time (via Fightful):

“I understand from a business aspect at the time, Steve left and didn’t want to work with me. It was probably the right decision for him at the time. I don’t hold a grudge against it at all. Business is business. I had a lot of good mentors coming up in the business.”

As noted, there is speculation that Austin could be in line to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, with Kevin Owens reportedly discussed as a potential opponent.