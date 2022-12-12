Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER Rumored for Wrestlemania 39

Wrestlingnews.co reports that a match between Brock Lesnar and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is rumored for Wrestlemania 39. The match is reportedly already listed internally. It’s unknown if the title would be on the line, assuming the leader of Imperium is still champion by then.

It was noted that Triple H has all of the top matches laid out for the show already and things might have changed “a billion times” with Vince McMahon still in charge.

Back in September, GUNTHER noted that Brock Lesnar was a dream match for him and he thinks the Beast is a great wrestler.