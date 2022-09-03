Gunther Hopes to Eventually Get in the Ring With Brock Lesnar

– During an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Intercontinental Champion Gunther was asked about a potential matchup with Brock Lesnar. Gunther would like to see it happen.

Gunther said on Lesnar (via Fightful), “It would be great. I think he’s a fantastic wrestler, and yeah I hope to get in the ring with him.”

On WWE making a stadium show in Europe an annual tradition, Gunther also stated, “I hope so. I hope anyway, this is successful now, and it becomes a little of a tradition. In Europe overall, they come back once a year or something like that with an event like that.”

Gunther defends his title against Sheamus later today at WWE Clash at the Castle. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage of today’s event RIGHT HERE.