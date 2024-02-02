Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar was pulled from plans for the Royal Rumble, as well as Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. As noted, this follows the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual assault. The lawsuit referenced a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion” who McMahon reportedly offered Grant’s sexual services to. Lesnar was not named in the lawsuit, though The Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the person in question when they reported on the lawsuit.

PWInsider reports that Lesnar is said to be “off the table” going forward from any creative plans in WWE.

It was also noted that WWE Shop has most of Lesnar’s merchandise on discount. While the site is currently having an overall sale, it is notable that most of Lesnar’s products are listed. Lesnar was also removed from WWE Supercard and will likely be either downplayed or outright removed from WWE licensee content in the future, such as WWE 2K24.