Brodie Lee Jr. Makes Official Wrestling In-Ring Debut At Joey Janela’s Cluster Forever

Brodie Lee Jr. has made his in-ring wrestling debut, winning at Joey Janela’s event on Saturday. Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterfuck Forever took place in Las Vegas and was headlined by the GCW Clusterfuck match, which saw the son of the late Brodie Lee make his in-ring debut as the final entrant.

Fightful notes that Lee was introduced by Chris Bey and came down to the ring to battle. He won the match after eliminating Janela as the last elimination. You can see a couple of clips below.

BRODIE LEE JR. IS THE FINAL ENTRANCE IN THE CLUSTERFUCK HIS PRO WRESTLING DEBUT#GCWCluster pic.twitter.com/D5nsON3BbF — Peps🪭 (@Peps_Wrestling) April 20, 2025