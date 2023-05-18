wrestling / News

Brody King, Dax Harwood, Jeff Jarrett & More React to AEW Collision Announcement

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW is officially debuting Collision on Saturdays next month, and several AEW stars took to social media to react. As reported, the new show will premiere on June 17th and you can see reactions from Brody King, Dax Harwood, Jeff Jarrett and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading