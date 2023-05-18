wrestling / News
Brody King, Dax Harwood, Jeff Jarrett & More React to AEW Collision Announcement
AEW is officially debuting Collision on Saturdays next month, and several AEW stars took to social media to react. As reported, the new show will premiere on June 17th and you can see reactions from Brody King, Dax Harwood, Jeff Jarrett and more below:
Comin at you like a freight train. pic.twitter.com/6o5SOHdMke
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) May 17, 2023
And we’re all gonna have a nice time. https://t.co/WVuLW650hn
— RJ City (@RJCity1) May 17, 2023
Saturday night wrestling is back! #AEWCollision https://t.co/mkPHpGgkni
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 17, 2023
🎸✌🏽🎸✌🏽🎸✌🏽🎸✌🏽🎸 https://t.co/664uXHJKVw
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) May 17, 2023
Welp, this kicks ass. Let’s keep building. Brick by brick. Proud to work here. https://t.co/AKWwUpLDgq
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) May 17, 2023
. Wow!!! LFG!!! https://t.co/jmXcqsfHZj
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 17, 2023
Congrats to all involved! https://t.co/Fexlh3KU7p
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) May 17, 2023
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/yl9Fw1DufR
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) May 17, 2023
[Soulja Boy voice] COLLISION?! [/Soulja Boy voice]
— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) May 17, 2023
The exec's had one request…. "More Varsity Athletes"!
AEW will always deliver. https://t.co/fnZoa6IvAM
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 17, 2023
