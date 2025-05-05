Brody King Would Love To Get a Match With Samoa Joe

Brody King considers Samoa Joe an opponent he’d love to get a chance to face off with in AEW. King spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast for a new interview and, when asked who he would like to face in AEW, named the Opps member.

“Samoa Joe,” he answered. “The word dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Joe is somebody I’ve been wanting since I became a wrestler. Obviously, our styles are very interchangeable with each other. He’s a legend in this business and one of the best big men ever. It would be an honor to step in the ring with Samoa Joe.”

Joe is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at the Beach Break episode of Dynamite next week.