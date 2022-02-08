wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Accepts Challenge From Dolph Ziggler For NXT Championship
Bron Breakker is willing to but his NXT Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler. Breakker posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to Ziggler calling him out last week and saying he might take Breakker’s title.
Ziggler said at the time in response to Breakker sharing a GIF of Ziggler getting tossed in the Royal Rumble, “Bron, what is it? Bron Breakker… NXT Champion, congrats, kid! That’s fantastic. Young guy, jacked. Oh, awesome, good for him. That’s fantastic. A lot of people ask me after matches like this, ‘Dolph, you good?’ I go, ‘No, not good, I’m the best MF’er we got.’ So maybe one of these days those people that run their mouths online have to deal with me, in person. So maybe Breakker and his title, maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by, who’s to say? Anyway, good luck kid, keep throwing your name out online, it works for everybody.”
In response, Breakker posted:
“@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface”
Ziggler has yet to respond to Breakker, who will defend his title against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th.
