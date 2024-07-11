Bron Breakker on His Mentality & Goals for the Business

– During a recent interview with The Ringer, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed mentality and view on the business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Bron Breakker on his mentality: “My mentality is to earn these people’s respect [and show] that I belong up here, and not only do I belong but I can be a main player here for a very long time. … That’s my mindset going forward on the main roster. My goal is to be a top guy in the future.”

On getting an opportunity in NXT: “I love Shawn Michaels to death, and he gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. The business was changing. Obviously, NXT changed — the whole thing changed. So I knew how important it was for me to be as laser-focused and locked in as I’ve ever been in my entire life, and how crucial it was to just get better.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank, Bron Breakker lost his bid to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn.