Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser Added to Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE confirmed a new match for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser. It looks like Kaiser will get a chance at some payback after getting speared by Breakker last week. You can see the match announcement below.

Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser