Bron Breakker Wants To Spear Travis Scott

– Bron Breakker is well-known for his signature maneuver, the Spear, and he might have one with Travis Scott’s name on it the next time the hip-hop star appears in WWE. During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker spoke about which celebrity he wants to give a spear. He named Travis Scott.

Breaker said on Travis Scott (via Fightful), “I believe Travis Scott, I believe we owe him one, don’t we? So whenever he decides to come back, he probably won’t now that I’ve said something.”

Bron Breakker lost his Intercontinental Championship last Sunday at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. Dominik Mysterio won the belt in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta. The following night on Raw, Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.