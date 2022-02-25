wrestling / News
Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark and Others Perform Well At WWE NXT Powerlifting Combines
The Wrestler Observer Newsletter reports that WWE held another NXT powerlifting combine in Orlando where Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark and others performed well. You can see a full list of who lifted what below.
Two-Rep Bench Press, Men:
* Bron Breakker: 455 pounds
* Brutus Creed, Tony D’Angelo: 385 pounds
* JJ Baron, Bryce Montana, Von Wagner, Julius Creed, Josh Briggs: 365 pounds
Two-Rep Bench Press, Women:
* Zoey Stark: 155 pounds
* Ivy Nile: 145 pounds
* Elektra Lopez, Yulisa Leon, Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell: 135 pounds
Two-Rep Box Squat, Men:
* JJ Baron: 530
* Bryce Montana: 515
* Julius Creed, Bohdi Hayward, Von Wagner: 425
* Grayson Waller: 410
* Sanga, Javier Bernal: 405
Two-Rep Box Squat, Women:
* Yulisa Leon, Kayden Carter: 275
* Ivy Nile, Erica Yan, Simone Johnson: 245
* Kay Lee Ray: 240