wrestling / News

Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark and Others Perform Well At WWE NXT Powerlifting Combines

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestler Observer Newsletter reports that WWE held another NXT powerlifting combine in Orlando where Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark and others performed well. You can see a full list of who lifted what below.

Two-Rep Bench Press, Men:
* Bron Breakker: 455 pounds
* Brutus Creed, Tony D’Angelo: 385 pounds
* JJ Baron, Bryce Montana, Von Wagner, Julius Creed, Josh Briggs: 365 pounds

Two-Rep Bench Press, Women:
* Zoey Stark: 155 pounds
* Ivy Nile: 145 pounds
* Elektra Lopez, Yulisa Leon, Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell: 135 pounds

Two-Rep Box Squat, Men:
* JJ Baron: 530
* Bryce Montana: 515
* Julius Creed, Bohdi Hayward, Von Wagner: 425
* Grayson Waller: 410
* Sanga, Javier Bernal: 405

Two-Rep Box Squat, Women:
* Yulisa Leon, Kayden Carter: 275
* Ivy Nile, Erica Yan, Simone Johnson: 245
* Kay Lee Ray: 240

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bron Breakker, WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading