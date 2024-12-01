– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is said to be injured following last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames main event. During the WarGames match, Reed performed a Tsunami off the top of the cage, and it’s rumored that the move could’ve injured one or both of his ankles. WWE CCO Triple H later said Reed’s status was “questionable” after the event, and he was being checked out by the medical team. Reed has since taken to social media to comment on his status.

Earlier today, Bronson Reed wrote, “Injuries are temporary. Moments are forever.” Reed was taken out of the match following the splash. The OG Bloodline ultimately won the WarGames matchup. You can view his comments below: