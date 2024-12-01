wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Comments on Injury Status Following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is said to be injured following last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames main event. During the WarGames match, Reed performed a Tsunami off the top of the cage, and it’s rumored that the move could’ve injured one or both of his ankles. WWE CCO Triple H later said Reed’s status was “questionable” after the event, and he was being checked out by the medical team. Reed has since taken to social media to comment on his status.
Earlier today, Bronson Reed wrote, “Injuries are temporary. Moments are forever.” Reed was taken out of the match following the splash. The OG Bloodline ultimately won the WarGames matchup. You can view his comments below:
Injuries are temporary.
Moments are forever. pic.twitter.com/pwTjlzEnV0
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles
- CM Punk Asked About The Meteoric Rise of Roman Reigns After WWE Survivor Series
- Rey Fenix Seemingly Comments on AEW Status, Says Things Are ‘Not Known’ But ‘Should Not Be Talked About’
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Challenges of Being Part of Randy Savage’s Last Match