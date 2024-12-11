Bronson Reed Confirms He’s Undergoing Surgery On Wednesday

Bronson Reed has confirmed that he is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday. As reported, Reed is set to undergo surgery on the broken foot that he suffered at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in the main event match. Reed posted to his Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that he is having the surgery on Wednesday, writing:

“Surgery tomorrow”

Reed is reportedly expected to be out past WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, though that has yet to be confirmed.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Reed for a quick and full recovery.