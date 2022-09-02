Bruce Prichard Recalls Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart Storyline In 1994, Build To Their WWE WrestleMania X Match

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart storyline in 1994, the build to their WrestleMania X match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart storyline in 1994: “More than anything, when you look at the entire Bret and Owen story, I believe I’ve said it before, the story came out an idea from Bruce Hart. Bruce had pitched it to Vince, and the Hart that was gonna turn on Bret was gonna be Bruce. It was an incredible story, a great story. But I don’t know that Vince was in a place – I don’t know if he didn’t not want to do it with Bruce, but he went to Bret, and Bret liked the story too but really wanted to do it with Owen. He felt that Owen was the guy to do the turn and felt that Owen had the chops to do it and it was Owen’s time. So, that’s how that whole story came to fruition.”

On the build to their WrestleMania X match: “I truly believe that in Bret’s head, Owen was already made and that Bret was giving him that avenue to display it. I think that in many ways, it was a relief for Bret knowing that he was gonna work with Owen because it made Bret happy that he got to work with his brother every night and enjoyed it and felt Owen deserved the recognition he was about to have heaped on him. I don’t think there was ever a doubt in Bret’s mind that Owen was not gonna be the perfect opponent or perfect foil for him for a hell of a run.”

