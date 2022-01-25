Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin & Booker T Grocery Store Brawl In 2001, Backstage Reaction To the Angle

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the Steve Austin and Booker T grocery store angle in 2001, the backstage reaction to the angle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the Steve Austin and Booker T grocery store brawl in 2001: “The story about this I cannot repeat in public. But you talk about a shit load of fun with the Austin and Booker – just the whole scenario. Remember the confessional with those guys on the build up? Booker goes into the confessional, and there was a very attractive young lady that went into the confessional that Booker listened to. I mean, it was all those things of being able to sit around and think of some of the most outlandish scenarios to put people in, and then just do it. We put it on television, and it was great. The grocery store match to me was just a classic and all-time – that’s good shit. Milk, flowers, cookies, and frozen hams. What more could you ask for? Just some of the outtakes. The whole scenario of the grocery story and confessionals was 100 percent collaborative with talent and crew being there, and someone saying, ‘What if we did that?’ That was probably Vince at his best where you just throw him into a situation and environment, and you go. Vince produced that and was out there doing most of that shit. It was awesome.”

On the backstage reaction to the angle: “I think everybody was ecstatic with it because it was one of those – it was kind of a minute idea that became, in so many ways, classic. That’s a classic moment in WWE. The grocery store fight with Steve and Booker.

